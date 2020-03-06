<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Makurdi zonal office of the Economic and Fi­nancial Crimes Commis­sion (EFCC) on Thursday, arraigned one Gbaa Benja­min on one-count charge of stealing and unauthorised ATM cash withdrawal to the tune of N200,000.00.

Benjamin was arraigned before Justice Mobolaji Olaju­won sitting at the Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue State.

The count reads, “That you, Gbaa Luther Benjamin, sometime in October, 2019 in Makurdi, within the juris­diction of this honourable court, did steal an electronic card to wit: A Zenith Bank Plc debit card issued in the name of Ishima Lohodeboo Yakubu with Account No. 2208635042 and withdrew the sum of N200,000.00 only, from the said account and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 33(3) of the Cyber­crime (prohibition, Preven­tion Etc) Act, 2015”.





He pleaded “not guilty” when the charges were read to him.

Counsel for the EFCC, Mary Onoja, asked for a trial date and also that the defendant be remanded pending his bail.

However, defence coun­sel, J.T. Jinge, prayed the court that he be allowed to make an oral application for the bail of his client since the client was still under administrative bail grant­ed him by the commission.

Justice Olajuwon reject­ed the motion and ordered that the defendant be re­manded in correctional centre pending the hearing of his bail application.

The case has been ad­journed until May 11, 2020 for commencement of trial.