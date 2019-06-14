<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered the remand of one Kingsley Sunday, for allegedly defiled a teenage girl.

Sunday, 28, is facing three-count charge of unlawful carnal knowledge, rape and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He however, pleaded not guilty but was denied bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, remanded Sunday at the Ikoyi Prison pending filing of the case at the Special and Sexual offences court, Ikeja.

Adedayo adjourned the case until July 24.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, had told the court that the defendant had committed the offences on June 10, at No. 5, Oluwaseyi St., Ebute Meta.

Uwadione had told the court that the defendant after having forcefully had carnal knowledge of the 15-year-old girl invited two of his friends to also rape the teenager.

The alleged offences contravened Sections 168, 260 and 413 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.