A 37-year-old man, Ikechukwu Arodike, was on Wednesday docked at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining N10,,000 under false pretences.

Arodike is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 7 at about 8.30 p.m., at Olabisi Street, Ojota in Lagos State.

Perezi said that Arodike collected N10, 000 fraudulently from one Sunday Abdulahi under the pretext that he would repair his 42’ plasma television set which he never did.

“The defendant stole the sum of 10, 000 and a plasma television set valued at N130, 000 belonging to the complainant,” he said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 314(1)(a) and 286(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under Section 278(9) of the same law.

The magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mogaji said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until July 5 for mention.