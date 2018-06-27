A 38-year-old, Victor Akpan, who allegedly kicked his wife in the eye for denying him sex, was on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a trader, who resides at 8B, Budland St., Ojodu Berger, on the outskirts of Lagos, is being tried for assault.

Police Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, who is prosecuting the case, told the court that the offence was committed on June 16 at the accused’s residence.

Odugbo said the accused fought his wife, Uche, earlier in the day.

“The accused wanted to make love to his wife later in the evening and she declined. He then resulted in kicking her and injured her eyes.

“If the woman had not ran out of the house, she would have lost her right eye because of the beating, ” he said.

Odugbo said the woman rushed to a nearby police station with blood stains on her face.

The offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

The accused, however, entered a `not guilty’ plea.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. K. Matepo, granted the accused a bail of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until July 23.