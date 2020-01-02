<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Ilorin on Thursday arraigned one Yusuf Abdullahi who allegedly impersonated an army personnel in an Ilorin Senior Magistrates’ court.

Abdullahi, whose address was not provided, is charged with two counts of impersonation and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Isaac Yakub, told the Court that the case was transferred from the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Cantonment, to the State Crime Investigation and Intelligence Department, Ilorin.

Yakub said that on Dec. 25, the accused person was arrested at 22 Brigade Medical Centre Junction, Sobi Cantonment Ilorin, during a stop and search.

He alleged that the defendant was caught with a military camouflage trouser and two military pullovers.

The prosecutor said that investigation conducted at the CIID Ilorin revealed that the accused person claimed to be squatting with one Mustapha Haruna in Kaduna State.

Yakub said that the accused person stole the aforementioned military accouterments and absconded to Ilorin, where he started using as military personnel.

He said that investigation was ongoing, with a view to ascertain the defendant’s mission to Ilorin.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provision of sections 179 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr Muhammed Ndakene, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

Ndakene said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 23 for mention.