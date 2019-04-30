<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 27-year-old man, Saheed Eniola, who allegedly entered a premises to steal goods worth N211,000 was docked at an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Tuesday.

Eniola whose address was not disclosed in court, is facing a four-count charge bordering on felony, stealing and willful damage.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, the defendant committed the offences on April 17, at 12:00p.m., at Adekunle Ayanlere Street, Igbe-Laara of Igbogbo area in Ikorodu.

Ajiteru said that the defendant illegally entered into the above address and stole a Hawaii mobile phone valued at N48, 000 and a Tecno mobile phone valued at 37, 000.

He added that Eniola also stole an itel mobile phone valued at N6, 000 and N20, 000 cash, all the items belonging to one Mr Ihejirika Stanley.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also unlawfully and willfully damaged the PVC ceiling of a premises valued at N100, 000.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 308 (1), 287 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three-year jail term.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, Mrs C.K. Careena, granted the defendant N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until May 16 for mention.