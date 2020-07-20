



The police on Monday, arraigned one Michael Ogidiama, 26, before an Ogbeson Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benin over alleged stealing cash sum of N110,000.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Iyare, said that the defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge, bothering on stealing.

Iyare said that the defendant on July 7 at First Bank, Aduwawa branch in Benin did stole cash of N50,000 belonging to Mrs Eneje Alice Nwakaego.

The prosecutor said that on July 13, at same First bank, Aduwawa branch, Ogidiama also stole the cash sum of N60,000 belonging to one Mr Joseph Peter.

Iyare said that the offences contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, which is now applicable in Edo.

Newsmen report that if found guilty of stealing, the defendant risks seven-year jail terms.





The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr N D Ebon, appealed to the court for bail with the assurance that he would not jump bail.

The police prosecutor did not opposed to the bail application.

Consequently, the Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety each in like sum.

He said that the surety must be responsible persons and must depose to affidavit of means.

Oare also directed that the surety must deposit two recent passport photographs and that of the defendant with the court.

He added that information about the surety’s residences should be verified by the court registrar.

The chief magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the case to Aug. 18 for further hearing.