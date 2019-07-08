<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 40-year-old man, Dada Olatunji, on Monday appeared in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged N750,000 land scam.

Olatunji is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Ikem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 15, 2012, at Iragbon, Mowo, Badagry, Lagos.

Ikem said that the defendant collected N750, 000 from the complainant, Mr Kola Oniseyiton, to procure five and half plots of land for him, but never did.

“The defendant converted the N750,000 to his personal ues,” the prosecutor said.

Ikem said that the offences contravened Sections 313 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until Aug. 5 for mention.