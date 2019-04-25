<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Thursday arraigned a 66-year-old man, Adamu Tukur, in a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja over alleged N2.4 million UNDP job scam.

Tukur, who resides on Abacha Road, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, is charged with three counts of impersonation, breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Emmanuel Ochai, told the court that on Oct. 24, 2017, one George Chigozie of Area 11, Garki, Abuja, wrote a petition to the office of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command.

He alleged that the defendant claimed to be a consultant for the UNDP.

Ocahi said sometime in March 2017, the defendant conspired with one Abubakar Chika, at large and defrauded the complainant of N2.4 million to help him secure a job.

The prosecution alleged that after the complainant gave the defendant the money, he disappeared into thin air.

The prosecutor also alleged that after the police apprehended the defendant, he issued a dud cheque as refund in the sum of N2 million which was dishonoured on presentation.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 132, 312, and 322 of the penal code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Njideka Iheme-Nwosu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 23 for hearing.