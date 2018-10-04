



A 44-year-old man, Segun Okunnubi, on Thursday, appeared before an Ota Senior Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for alleged assault.

Okunnubi, who lives at 28, Oresanya St., Ijako, Ota, is facing a two-count charge of assault and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused and others still at large, committed the offences on Sept. 18 about 3:30 p.m. at Ntabo area, Ijako, Ota.

Gbesi said that the accused assaulted the complainant, Saheed Safar with cutlass that resulted in serious injuries all over his body.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 351 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr G. E. Akan, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until Dec. 13 for hearing.