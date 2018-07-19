A 23-year-old unemployed man, James Adavo, charged with stealing a phone valued at N80,000, was on Thursday granted a N200,000 bail.

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling asked Mr Adavo, whose address was not provided, to provide a surety as part of the bail conditions.

The magistrate, Jimoh Adefioye, said that the surety should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 11, at No. 27, Limca Road, Ibereko in Badagry, Lagos State.

Mr Ikem said that the accused stole a Tecno Camon phone belonging to the complainant, Sevivi Balogun.

“The woman was listening to music on her phone while walking along the road when the accused snatched it from her.

“But he was caught by some passersby while he was about to escape,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 285 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case was adjourned till August 31.