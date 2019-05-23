<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 28-year-old man, Ismaila Durosimi, who allegedly stole property valued at N7,300 was granted a bail of N100,000 at a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Thursday.

Durosimi, whose address was not stated, was docked on two counts of stealing and breaking and entering.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 15, at 7.00 p.m. at Adesuyi Compound, Epe Road, Iworo, Lagos.

Okoimose said that the defendant stole two Polo shirts valued at N3,300, and two bed sheets, valued at N4,000; property of the complainant, Mrs Kemi Adesuyi of Kemi Compound, Epe Road, Iworo.

“The defendant broke into the dwelling house of one Kemi Adesuyi with the intent to steal.

“The defendant was caught by the complainant and the people around, and handed over to the police,” he said.

Okoimose said the offence contravened Sections 285 and 306 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendant a bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Hotepo adjourned the case until June 11, for further hearing.