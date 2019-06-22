<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A man in the university community of Abraka, Delta State, has allegedly killed his 18-year-old girlfriend, Favour Ogheneyenrohwo.

According to the police account of the story, the boyfriend was the last person Ogheneyenrohwo said she was going to see when she left her sister.

A day after she left her sister to see the boyfriend and was not seen only for the corpse to be discovered, the boyfriend went missing.

And he has not been seen till date.

Strange was that the pubic hair of Ogheneyenrohwo, who was strangled, was also shaved, giving the impression of ritual killing, which is said to have become a trend in the university community in recent times.

The Commissioner, Delta State Police Command, Adeyinka Adeleke, said of the development: “The lady in question was with the sister and got a call.

“When she wanted to leave, she told her sister that it was her boyfriend that she wanted to go and see.

“After sometime, she disappeared, they did not see her.

“The’ next day, they saw her body tied in a sack in a banana plantation and her boyfriend had ran away.

“So it is not a ritual, but a murder case.

“The physical signs on her body shows in the neck that she was strangulated.

“Maybe somebody tampered with her neck and threw her body into the bush and now the boyfriend has disappeared.

“He is on the run.

“If he had nothing to do with what happened, why did he disappear?

“Why is he on the run?

“That is exactly what happened.

“It is not ritual killing but a case of murder.

“Her body has been taken to the mortuary.”