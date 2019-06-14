<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 23-year-old man, Emmanuel Olowu, has been remanded at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos for allegedly gunning down a Police Sergeant.

The order was made by Chief Magistrate Mr O.O. Olatunji of the Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court at the court’s sitting on Friday.

When the accused was docked, the magistrate did not take his plea, but ordered his remand in prison, pending the outcome of legal advice from the Office of State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier the Prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the accused had committed the offence on May 13, at 8.30 p.m., opposite TUP Steel Company, Odogunyan, Ikorodu.

He alleged that the defendant had gunned down the late 38-year-old police sergeant, Titus Richards.

The alleged offence contravened Section 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes death sentence for convicted offenders.

Chief Magistrate Olatunji has adjourned the matter until June 26.