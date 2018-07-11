A Yaba Chief Magistrate Court, on Wednesday, directed that a 35-year-old man, Bakare Akeem, who allegedly killed a bartender over a bottle of beer, be remanded in Kirikiri maximum prison.

Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere, gave the order, after a ‘not guilty’ plea by the accused to the charge preffered against him.

Akeem is alleged to have used a plank to hit the head of the bartender and is facing a murder charge.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 26, at Sunrise bar on Surulere str., in Agege area of Lagos.

Olaluwoye alleged that the deceased, Eguzouwa Ikechukwu, had tried to separate a fight that ensued between the accused and another bartender.

“My Lord, the accused had refused to pay for a bottle of beer he took at the bar, which resulted in a fight between him and another bartender.

“The deceased had stepped in to break up the fight, when the accused used a plank to hit his head.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital,where he was pronounced dead by a doctor,” Olaluwoye said.

The offences contravened Sections 222 and 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Magistrate Oghere, ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, for advice.

She then adjourned the case till September 19.