A Ugandan man, Able Anthony Ayinza, has allegedly committed suicide in Massachusetts, US, after hearing that his longtime girlfriend is now engaged to another man.

According to reports Nilepost, Ayinza left Uganda in June this year to holiday in Massachusetts where his father identified as Pastor Samuel Mutyaba presides over a church.

The police said in a statement that it was notified by a woman who saw “what looked like a body of a man at the cemetery” which prompted reports of a possible suicide.

His family said, “we cannot pin anyone” because “police are still investigating the real cause of death”.

“Until police furnish us with full details, we cannot pin anyone. But all I can confirm is that Ayinza is dead and his body is in police hands.”

Members of his father’s church revealed that Ayinza was heartbroken his girlfriend got engaged to another man barely weeks after he left Uganda.

Others alleged that the woman in question was also a United States citizen who left the country recently on grounds of checking on her family only for photos of her engagement to another lover to go viral on social media.