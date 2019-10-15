<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court on Tuesday ordered that one Hafisu Idris, who allegedly inflicted injuries on a policeman be remanded in a correctional facility.

The Judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, however, adjourned the matter until Nov. 18 for hearing.

Idris who, however, pleaded not guilty is facing a five-count of criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance of the public peace, causing grievous hurt, mischief and public nuisance.

The Prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, had told the court that the defendant and others still at large connived with an intent to breach the public peace, attacked a team of policemen led by one ASP Hassan Shaibu on Oct. 9.

He said the said team attached to Kubwa Police Station was on raid operation at a black spot on Dantata Estate, Kubwa, when the defendant attacked them and seriously injured one Inspector Emmanuel Ogezi.

The prosecutor said Ogezi was on admission at Kubwa General Hospital as a result of the attack.

Olanipekun further said the defendant and his cohorts intentionally damaged the windscreen of the police van.

He said the offence contravened Sections 97, 113, 247, 327 and 183 of the Penal Code.