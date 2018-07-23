A 25-year-old man, Usman Ahmed, who allegedly raped an 18-year-old girl, was on Monday remanded in Kirikiri Prisons by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Refusing to take the plea of the accused, Magistrate Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi said he should be kept behind bars pending the receipt of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ahmed, who resides at Ijora, Lagos, with no stated occupation is being tried for rape.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence at his residence.

He said that the accused raped the 18-year-old girl (name withheld).

“The accused penetrated into the private parts of the girl,” he said.

Ayorinde said that the accused took the girl away from the custody of her parents for days and was having sexual intercourse with her.

“The parents of the girl, after searching for her for four days, got information that she was with the accused.

“They traced their daughter to the house of the accused and met her with him.

“The case was reported and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravenes Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for rape.

The case was adjourned till Aug. 6 for mention.