<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 13 year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a tailor in Misau local government area of Bauchi State has been delivered of a baby girl at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi.

The teenage mother had a “spontaneous delivery with no issues”, doctors confirmed to newsmen Saturday.

Newsmen had reported that the teenage mother, who hawked ‘pure’ water to support her family financially, accused a tailor, Malam Babayo, of raping her in an uncompleted building and later forcing N50 in her hand to keep her quiet.

But following an investigative report by newsmen highlighting the plights of the teenager and her family, a good Samaritan who was one time governor of Adamawa State, Bala James Ngilari, donated N100,000 to ease the financial burden of the family.

However, the Executive Director, Prison Inmates Development Initiative, (PIDI) Mbami Iliya, said after the philanthropist read the investigative report by newsmen on the rape allegation, he reached out to his Organization through the National Human Rights Council (NHRC) to help the teenager and her family.