An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a driver, Abdul Rashid Zuberu to 15 years in prison with hard labour for stealing an iPad worth GH¢350.00 at knifepoint.

The mobile device belonged to one Maame Esi Arban.

Abdul Rashid pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on his own plea, reports Citinews.

The court, presided over by Aboagye Tandoh, in sentencing him said it took into consideration the fact that the accused is a first-time offender and that he immediately pleaded guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Victor Dosso, told the court that the complainant is a Human Resource Manager staying at Lakeside Community whilst the convict is a driver staying at Nsuano Nikanika.

He said Abdul Rashid also engages in labour work sometimes.

He said on May 4, Abdul Rashid who had worked in the complainant’s house went there holding a kitchen knife with two of his friends, one of whom was wielding a cutlass.

The prosecution said they threatened the home-help and succeeded in taking the iPad.

Abdul Rashid was later arrested where he admitted the offence in his caution statement to the Police.