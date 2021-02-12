



An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja today sentenced a man, Hashirmu Babangida, to 12 strokes of the cane for stealing tubers of yam worth N596,000.

The police charged Babangida, who resides at Dankogi Garage in the Zuba area of Abuja with stealing the yams.

Delivering his ruling, Judge Gambo Garba warned Babangida to amend his ways.





Earlier prosecution counsel Chinedu Ogada told the court that last December 27, the complainant, Tanko John, reported that the previous day, Babangida trespassed into his farm at Zuba area of Abuja and stole tubers of yam worth N596,000.

He said that during police investigation and interrogation, Babangida admitted to committing the offence and the stolen yams were recovered from him.

The Prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.