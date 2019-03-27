<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday sentenced a Malian, Alasan Diamoutene, to two years imprisonment for dealing in Tramadol illegally.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo convicted him after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said he unlawful dealt in 630 tablets of Tramadol and 230 tablets of diazpharm, a psychotropic substance.

Prosecuting counsel Aliyu Abubakar said the convict was arrested on February 7 at the Seme border.

The prosecution said he contravened Section 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

The judge also sentenced Rasaki Jimoh to two years imprisonment for dealing in one kilogram of Cannabis Sativa, popularly called marijuana.

NDLEA arrested him on January 24 in Badagry where he was hawking it.