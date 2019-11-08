<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 23-year-old maid, Precious Chukwuani, on Friday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly stealing her employer’s N108, 000.

The police charged Precious, who lives in Durumi II, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and theft by servant.

The Prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the defendant in 2015, was employed by the complainant, Mrs Rita Ofodile, to take care of her two kids while she was away in the UK.

Nwaforaku alleged that the defendant stole and converted the N108, 000 the complainant sent for the upkeep of the house to her personal use.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 314 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N700,000, with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must live within the court’s jurisdiction and verified by the court officer.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 18, for hearing.