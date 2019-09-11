<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The absence of a trial judge at the Ogun State Magistrate Court 1, sitting in Sagamu Judicial Division, on Wednesday, stalled the trial of an alleged notorious land grabber, Kamorudeen Lamina, also known as “Sir K Oluwo”, accused of killing three persons over disputed land in the area.

The trial judge, B.J. Ojikutu, had on the 22nd of August, 2019, when the matter came up for hearing, fixed September 11 for the commencement of trial, but ordered that Lamina be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Services facility in Sagamu.

But the on-going judicial vacation, which spanned till today, however, prevented the trial judge from proceeding with the matter which date had earlier been fixed prior to the commencement of the vacation.

Lamina is standing trial on a four-count charge, bordering on murder and armed robbery in the suit number MSH/82C/2011 preferred against him by the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

In the charge sheet, copy of which was obtained by our correspondent in the state, Lamina, along with others who are still at large, was accused of hacking the trio of Akeem Adegbaru, Fatai Adeleye and Adebiyi Adelakun, to death.

The accused allegedly committed the crime in Ologbon Odukosi village in the Sagamu Magisterial district around March 9, 2011, an offense said to have been contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Laws of Ogun State.

The charge sheet also read that on the same date, the accused along with his accomplices still at large, robbed one Madam Saka Gbemisola, Kareem Bello and many others of the sum of N180, 000, an electronic Theodolite valued at N30, 000, wristwatches, headphones, clothes among others, while they were armed with guns, axes, cutlasses, and knives among other dangerous weapons.

The offence was said to have been contrary to and punishable under Section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

But Lamina who was brought to court today, was, however, hurriedly whisked away from the court premises around 9: 15 a.m to prevent journalists from taking his picture when it became obvious that the court was not going to sit.