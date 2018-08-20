A middle-aged man suspected to be a madman has reportedly killed a neighbour identified as Idowu Seewo with a machete at Olomu community in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to a police source, the incident happened on Friday night but it was not reported at a police station until Saturday. The identity of the suspected madman has not been revealed by the police.

The source said the alleged killer was said to be living on the same street with the deceased but no one knew why he carried out the attack on the deceased.

He said, “People know the madman in the town, anytime you see him, he always carried a cutlass in his hand. He attacked Idowu by macheting him in the head. Nobody knew what went into him to have done the dastardly act.

“People tried to revive the deceased but he died shortly after. Immediately after committing the crime he (the madman) fled and nobody knows his whereabouts till now.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the madman was a well-known person in the community, adding that he had been terrorising the members of the community while the residents did not take precautions.

Joseph noted that the police command had commenced an investigation into the incident, confirming that the suspected madman had run away.

The PPRO said, “The alleged killer and members of his family had run away from the community, nobody had been arrested over the matter. But we can confirm from the residents of the community that the killer is a madman.”

It was gathered that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at a mortuary.