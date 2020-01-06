<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some public and private schools in Ibadan on Monday recorded low turn out of students and pupils on the first day of resumption for the second term academic calendar.

Newsmen report that as at 8 am, only a few students were seen in the schools visited in Ibadan.

Schools monitored were Oba Akinyele Memorial High School, Vine Branch Foundation School, I.M.G School One, Mokola and Baptist Secondary School, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

Others were Ansar Ud Deen School One and Two Liberty Road, Community Grammar School Oluyole and Oluyole Private School Ibadan.

Some principals of the schools told newsmen that turnout was low although they expect students in their large numbers by Friday as teaching and learning activities would commence in earnest.

Mrs Dasola Bello, the Principal of Oba Akinyele Memorial School said teachers were on the ground and were prepared to teach but for the low turnout of students on the first day of resumption.

“On Friday we came to school to prepare the ground for resumption; our teachers are ready.

”They have written their scheme of work and their diaries and lesson notes are already signed by the authority.

“The students are already trooping into school, we expect the students to come in larger numbers as teaching and learning are taking off in earnest,” she said.

Also speaking, Pastor Bola Okusanya, the proprietress of Vine Branch Foundation School, stated that parents should be more involved in their children’s academic activities as the new term begins.

“This term, we expect more kids to come in and the parents to put in their best as parental involvement is very important in any child’s life.

“We expect fees to be paid on time, the teachers are set to give their best, In all we pray and hope is that God will make this term to be free of evil and keep everyone, the parents, staff and pupils alive,” she said.

Mr Haruna Animasahun, the Principal of Ansar Ud Deen High School One and Two, Liberty Road, Ibadan, commended the government for providing textbooks and compendium for students.

He enjoined parents with wards in SS3 to pay their SSCE fees and monitor them to utilise the materials provided by the government for their good.

“The school just resumed after the break of three weeks, teachers are on the ground and our students are also gradually coming in.

“Assembly has just been conducted and everything will start smoothly because we are starting teaching today.

“We are hoping for the cooperation of parents in this regard not to diminish as Gov. Seyi Makinde has put everything in place to enable the students throughout Oyo State to enjoy a good environment for learning and teaching.

“We thank God that we always have been motivated and as teachers are resolved to give our best to the students so that Oyo State will galvanise to the amiable position among other states.

“I advise our parents to pay their SSCE fee and monitor their wards as books have been provided for students in schools.

“The government in the past one or two months engaged our students from different schools to teach them Mathematics and English,” he said.

Animashaun also solicited the support of parents for a successful academic term.