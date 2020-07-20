Tens of protesters demanding ‘justice for lottery operators’ have besieged the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.
The protest is in connection with a lottery operations case involving a former Ogun Senator Buruji Kashamu, on the propriety of licensing with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).
The case comes up this morning before Justice Chukwujeku Aneke.
