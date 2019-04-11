<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A housewife, Aishatu, on Thursday prayed a Sharia Court in Minna for the dissolution of her marriage, saying she has fallen out of love with her husband.

Aishatu told the court that she no longer adores her husband, Tanimu, whom she has been married to for 10 years without a child.

“My husband feeds and takes good care of me and does every other thing expected of a man but I don’t love him anymore.

“And that is why I am asking this honourable court to dissolve our marriage.

Tanimu, however, said he still loved his wife and wouldn’t want them to go their separate ways.

He prayed the court to give him some time to try and prevail on his wife to change her stance.

The presiding judge, Ahmed Bima, advised the couple to patch things up, adding that marriage required patience and understanding.

Bima adjourned the matter until April 29 for a report of settlement.