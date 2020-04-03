<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Delta State Government has called for an investigation into the alleged killing of a 28-year-old man, Joseph Pessu, in Warri on Thursday by a security agent.

The Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, in a statement in Asaba said government was worried about the reported killing of the young man in Warri by a security agent on regular patrol duty.

Pessu was allegedly killed by the security personnel deployed to enforce the stay-at-home order in the commercial city.

The state government had in a broadcast on Tuesday directed a lockdown in the state beginning on Wednesday in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.





Aniagwu said the state government had sent a delegation to the deceased family to condole with them over the loss of their son.

He said the military authorities had been contacted to carry out an investigation into what led to the killing of the deceased.

He, however, called on the people to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands while government also conducted an investigation into the killing.

The commissioner thanked the people of the state for their cooperation so far by remaining indoors since Wednesday when the order took effect, and urged them to cooperate with government in the best interest of all.