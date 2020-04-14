<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kwara Police Command on Tuesday warned residents in all the 16 LGAs to desist from walking around during the lockdown ordered by the state government.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Samuel Okasanmi, gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin.

According to Okasanmi, the command will not tolerate the movement of people in any form, including walking around.

He said that the aim was to achieve the objectives of the lockdown.

He said that the state government had put in place a mobile court to try anyone or group of people walking around in any part of the state.





The police spokesperson described as unfounded rumours that people were coming into the state.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police Kayode Egbetokun was personally supervising all border posts in the state to ensure compliance.

“All borders leading to the state are under tight security to disallow people coming in and out of the state.

“People should ignore rumours,” Okasanmi urged.

Newsmen report that residents of Ilorin metropolis are complying with the stay-at-home order, as major streets are virtually empty while markets, banks and shops are under lock and key.

Kwara has so far recorded four confirmed cases of coronavirus.