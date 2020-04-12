<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Plateau State Police Command has deployed 2,500 personnel to ensure total compliance with the lockdown directive by the state government.

Also, the State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it has deployed 2,000 of its personnel across the 17 LGAs of the state to ensure compliance of the aforementioned.

This was disclosed by the Spokespersons of the Police and the NSCDC, Gabriel Ubah, and Tanimola Obasa, respectively.

Recall that Chairman of the COVID-19 and Governor of the state, Simon Lalong had last Monday while briefing journalists declared a total lockdown from 12 midnight of Thursday, 9th April to Wednesday, 11pm of 15th April, 2020.





The State Government had also established 10 mobile courts meant to ensure enforcement and compliance to the aforementioned directive of Government, which it said was aimed at protecting the citizens from the Coronavirus pandemic and also ensuring that the entire State is fumigated.

Also, Governor Lalong had on Friday morning flagged off the fumigation exercise, in Jos the state capital.

However, the Spokespersons said, the deployment was aimed at ensuring strict compliance and not to molest members of the public.

“As you know, the state government had ordered a total shutdown of the state to enable it fumigate public places.

“As law enforcement agency, we have deployed 2,500 policemen and 2,000 NSCDC personnel across the state to ensure people comply with the directives.

“They are not to molest members of the public, but they will arrest anyone caught violating the orders,” they explained.