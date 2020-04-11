<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Friday, went around major areas in Ogun Central Senatorial District to distribute relief materials to some residents.

He was in Abeokuta South and parts of Abeokuta North Local Government Area to give food items to the aged and vulnerable persons in what he said, was to “cushion the effects of lockdown”, with the assurance that government was intensifying efforts to contain the pandemic.

Abiodun who was received by a large crowd at Qgo-Oko, Isale Ake, Adatan and other parts of Abeokuta metropolis, where he distributed food pack containing 5kg of rice, 5kg of beans, 5kg of garri, tomato paste, Maggi and vegetable oil to widows, physically challenged and the aged men and women.





While distributing the palliative items, Abiodun said the government decided to visit the communities to appreciate the people for obeying the sit-at-home order and also to advise on the need to maintain social distancing and keeping their environment clean to contain the coronavirus.

The Governor assured the residents of more palliative measures as the Federal Government has expressed readiness to assist the state government in alleviating the suffering of the people.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked Governor Abiodun for his generosity and efforts put towards ensuring that people do not contract the disease, assuring that they would continue to support the government in realising the objective.