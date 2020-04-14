<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered that all vehicles impounded for minor offences since the commencement of the lockdown be released across the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said all the vehicles should be given back to their respective owners without any fine charged.

“I have ordered that all impounded vehicles arrested from March 1 till date for minor traffic offences be released to their owners free of charge and without pressing any charges against them,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said only vehicles impounded for minor offences are covered under the exemption and all other vehicles would remain custody.





Newsmen earlier reported how the Lagos state police impounded over 600 vehicles for flouting the lockdown order and stay-at home directive of the Federal government in the state.

Since the commencement of lockdown in Lagos state, several violations have been reported, including commercial buses and private cars driving on major roads without permit.

Several checkpoints have also been manned at different points to curb non-essential movement of people and vehicles, and many vehicles have been impounded in the process.

The governor said these offenders are pardoned and all the vehicles be returned to them.

“Note that I only said March 1 till date, that means if you drive out tomorrow without any pass and your vehicle is impounded, you are not covered,” he said.