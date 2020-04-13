<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has warned police officers and men to shun unprofessionalism while enforcing restriction orders to check spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement made available to the Newsmen on Monday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said the commissioner enjoined all officers in the command to always exhibit a high sense of professionalism and avoid arbitrary use of their discretional powers while enforcing the orders.

The police spokesman said that the commissioner warned that henceforth any report of incivility, brutality, extortion and other acts of official misconduct against any erring officer would attract severe sanctions.

“Sequel to a review of the level of compliance and enforcement by the police of the restriction orders imposed by the Enugu State Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commissioner wishes to reaffirm the Command’s commitment to continue enforcing the orders to the latter.





“The Command will ensure that officers exercise utmost professionalism, devoid of all forms of incivility, brutality, extortion and other acts of misconduct in the course of the enforcement.

“To this end, the Commissioner warned and directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments of the Command to ensure maximum control and supervision of officers and men under them.

“These top officers will be held vicariously liable for any lapses recorded in their areas of responsibility,’’ he warned.

The PPRO said that the commissioner urged residents of the state to promptly report suspected criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest police station.

“The citizens can make the report by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172,’’ he added.