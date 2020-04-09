<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The traditional ruler-elect of Ubogidi/Ozara proposed autonomous community in Nsukka local government area, Enugu state, Chief Samuel Asadu, has shared food items to households in Ubogidi/Ozara and Edem Ani communities to help them cushion the effects of the lockdown in the country due to dreaded coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Chief Asadu, a US-trained medical practitioner made the donation in Nsukka, stressing that the gesture was a palliative measure to the communities while they observe the lockdown and social distancing directives by the government as a way of curbing the spread of the coronavirus diseases.

According to the Chief Asadu who was represented by his personal assistant, John Okanyi, during the distribution of the food items, “the palliative measure was to ensure that the communities stayed safe from the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and to make sure they have something to feed themselves with.”

He stated further that relief items were purposely designed to caution the effect of the lockdown directive to ensure that the communities stayed safe during the coronavirus pandemic, regretting that the traditional ruler-elect of the community could not make it home as airports and seaports had been shut down due to the global crisis.

He added that the traditional ruler-elect had for several years been sharing food items, offering scholarships, empowering youths, building houses for indigent windows, paying hospital bills and in the last 100 days Ubogidi/Ozara community hospital was commissioned by the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi which has been on free medical services to any manner of ailment, adding that he also donated NO.3m to Nsukka local government council for the fight against COVUD-19 pandemic.





He commended the efforts of Enugu State government and Nsukka Local Government Council in setting up a well-equipped hospital as an isolation and treatment centre in Nsukka for the coronavirus.

Also speaking, the councillor representing Edem Ani ward at Nsukka legislative council Onyiye Ozioko, said that the effort of the traditional ruler elect of Ubogidi/Ozara community has been unequalled in the annals of history of the community, adding that he single-handedly built and equipped a 20-bed space hospital for the community on free medical services.

She called on the local and state governments to do the needful and certify the monarch elect as the full-fledged traditional ruler of the proposed autonomous community.

Ozioko also appealed for the creation of more wards out the existing Edem Ani ward to strike a balance as the ward has been at receiving ends in the scheme of things in the council area.

The traditional ruler of Edem Ani autonomous community Igwe Sunday Asogwa, expressed joy over the food items provided for the two communities, while calling on Almighty God to reward Chief Asado abundantly

He however, called on other good-spirited individuals to tow the steps of the traditional ruler-elect and come to the aid of the people.

Daily sun gathered that the food items shared to the communities where several bags of rice and beans.