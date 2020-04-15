<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following reported cases of alleged maltreatment of traders by security agents enforcing the lockdown order in Ekiti State, the Police Commissioner, Mr Asuquo Amba, has called for absolute respect for human rights as the COVID-19 restriction order lasts in the state.

The Police Commissioner, who applauded the residents for complying with the extension of the lockdown as pronounced by Governor Kayode Fayemi on Monday, said the strict adherence has reduced the level of arrests, contrary to what was witnessed in the first 14 days.

Amba, who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday Abutu, on Wednesday, revealed that he has been moving around the state since the extension to ensure that no citizen was molested by any security agent.





“The CP has been moving around the state to ensure that the rights of the people are not trampled upon. Protection of human rights is part of our statutory duties.

“Though our men and officers are on national duties to enforce the restriction of movement, this does not mean that the rights of the violators should be infringed by way of maltreatment, the police won’t tolerate that.

“We have sensitised our men on duty all over the state on the need to be civil and they are complying with this directive going by the security reports we are getting.

“We appeal to the residents to stay at home and to use the window open for them between 6 am to 2 pm on Thursday to go out and restock, rather than flouting the lockdown order.

“We are particularly happy that the residents are complying and that was why we have not made any serious arrest since the extension started on Monday”, Amba said.