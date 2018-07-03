Lightning on Monday reportedly killed a-100 level student of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbarian campus, Anambra State, Vincent Mbanefo.

An eye witness who pleaded anonymity said the victim was struck dead following a downpour on campus at about 5pm on Monday.

He added, “He was a student of Agriculture Extension. He was going to his lodge at Achalla around 5pm when the incident happened.

It was gathered that the deceased was working his phone when the lightning struck.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Mohammed Haruna, confirmed the incident.

Haruna said that Police detectives attached to Achalla division immediately rushed Vincent to a hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He said the boy’s parents were contacted immediately .

“They have since conveyed the corpse to their village in Aguleri for burial,” Haruna added.