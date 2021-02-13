



Protesters arrested at the Lekki toll gate are expected to be charged to court before the end of the day.

Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria, told newsmen on Saturday that the arrested protesters will appear before a mobile court in Yaba, Lagos.

According to Falana, they are being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

The protesters assembled at the Lekki toll gate on Saturday to campaign against the directive given to the Lekki Concession Company to resume tolling operations at the toll gate.





Several protesters including, Mr Macaroni, a comedian, were arrested at the toll gate as security operatives prevented gatherings.

A judicial panel set up by the Lagos state government to to investigate cases of human rights violation and happenings of the October 20, 2020, incident at the Lekki toll gate approved that LCC resume tolling operations at the toll gate.

Protesters who had gathered to protest police brutality by officers of the police special anti-robbery squad (SARS) were shot at the