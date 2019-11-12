<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped two biological brothers serving as lecturers in different institutions in Kaduna.

The two brothers, include Dr. Adamu Chinoko, who lectures in Ahmàdu Bello University Zaria and Dr. Umar Chinoko, who serves as a lecturer in Kaduna Polytechnic. They are residing at Mahuta, Igabi Local Government area of Kaduna state.

It was reliably gathered that Dr Adamu was abducted on Thursday night, while Dr Umar who went to pay N2million ransom to the kidnappers was also held captive.

Confirming their abduction in Kaduna, the representative of the Emir of Zuru in Kaduna, Engr. Zubairu Kabiru Danjuma prayed God to intervene in rescuing the victims.

According to him, “We are saddened by their abduction because they are both Kebbi indigenes and we pray to God to intervene because their abductors demanded for two million Naira ransom and a motorcyclist and the brother, Dr. Umar, took it to them and was also held. So, both are now with their abductors.”

Similarly, the spokesman of Kebbi indigenes Association in Kaduna, Garba Muhammad, said ‎the kidnappers called and were demanding for additional five million Naira as ransom.

He described the two lecturers as good ambassadors of Kebbi in Kaduna, as he pleaded with the security and government to end kidnapping in the state and country as large.

He said the delegation visited the representative of the Emir of Zuru’s palace in the state to sympathise with him over the abduction of the two Kebbi indigenes.

When contacted, Kaduna state’s Police spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, did not pick his calls or respond to text massages.