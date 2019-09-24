<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A nursing mother, Jamila Muhammad, on Tuesday prayed a Sharia Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna, to grant her custody of her three children.

Jamila, in her petition, prayed the court to give her custody of the children because she feared that they might be abused if left with their father, Sani Umar.

She told the court that Umar had made two divorce pronouncements to her and had forcefully taken her children.

“He took the children away. He also took the infant that I was breastfeeding.

“The little baby was returned to me after three days following an order by the court.

“I want this honourable court to grant me custody of my children because my little daughter has told me that her uncles abuse her,” she said.

Responding, Umar denied the claims, saying they were untrue.

Also, the guardians of the two parties were in court to proffer solutions to the problem.

The judge, Mallam Dahiru Bamalli, after listening to both parties, said it was not in accordance with Sharia for a breastfeeding mother to be separated from her child.

The judge ordered the defendant to produce the children in court on September 25.