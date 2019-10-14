<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A group of lawyers in Onitsha, Anambra state, have asked the state police command to bring to justice all officers involved in the manhandling of their colleague, Jacob Obasi in Onitsha, last Friday.

This is as the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Onitsha branch, said it had taken up the matter to ensure officers involved do not go unpunished.

The lawyers under the aegis of Abakaliki Lawyers forum said their next line of action in terms of legal action against the police would be determined by the level of disciplinary actions meted out to the culprits.

Speaking on Monday to newsmen in Onitsha, Chairman of the forum, Victor Alo said the action of the culprits was borne out of malice.

He said, “After visiting the victim at Onitsha General Hospital where he is currently battling between life and death, as a result of the level of beatings meted out to him by some armed policemen, it dawned on them that the policemen acted out of malice.

“Obasi is still unconscious at the intensive care unit of hospital when we got there. We discovered that blood was gushing out from his ears, his jaw swollen and his teeth shaking, an indication that he was badly beaten to pulp by the vicious policemen.

He added, “The culprits must be made to understand that being authorized to carry arms does not give them license to operate above the law by reckless abuse of peoples fundamental human rights.

“Even if the victim is not a lawyer, the police have no rights to abuse any law abiding citizen of this country”.

Obasi was allegedly beaten into a coma by officers of the State Police Command at Osuma road junction by Awka road and was rushed to the general hospital by passers-by who rescued him from the officers’ grip.