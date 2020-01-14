<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A legal practitioner based in Osun State, Barrister M.A Laogun and his son, Mr A.A.Laogun, were on Tuesday arraigned before an Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo for alleged N1 million fraud.

The Police prosecutor, from the office of the Assistant Inspector General, AIG, Zone 11, Mr S.O.Ayodele informed the court that the defendants committed the purported crime sometime in October 2010.

They were arraigned on three count charges of conspiracy, a felony with fraud and unlawful conversion.





According to the charge sheet, the money involved in the alleged fraud belonged to one Dr Gbadebo Bukola, but the defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations levelled against them by the police.

The lead counsel to the defendants, Mr S.P. Ajibade, prayed the court to grant the defendants bail in self-recognition.

He argued that the case had been heard at the Federal High Court and his clients appeared before the court ten times when the case came up.

Presiding Justice W.O. Akanbi subsequently granted the accused bail in self-recognition and adjourned the case to 20th of February 2020 for hearing.