A 60-year-old lawyer, John Osazuwa, who stood as a surety for his brother in a case of obtaining money under false pretences, was on Wednesday arraigned by the police for alleged obstruction of the course of justice.

Osazuwa appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on a count charge but he pleaded not guilty.

Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on April 18, 2018, at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba.

He alleged that the defendant who stood as a surety for his brother, Obazee Omirogbe, failed to produce the suspect when needed.

Uwadione said that the alleged offence violated Section 97 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a grade level 17 officer in the civil service.

Adedayo adjourned the case until April 30.