



House of Representatives member Abdullahi Balarabe Salame has disclosed that he killed one of the Gunmen that stormed his home, on Friday midnight.

They attacked his residence in the Bado area of Sokoto around 3am.

Salame, who represents Gwadabawa/Illela federal constituency, disclosed that he killed one of the assailants.

“I was attacked in my house in Sokoto by armed robbers. But by Allah’s powers, I was able to shoot and kill one, and injured some”, he said.

The lawmaker also shared photos of the foiled attack.

Salame, a former Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, is a 2023 governorship aspirant.

“They came to destroy him. Allah (SWT) did not give them the opportunity because Allah (SWT) promised to protect anyone who stands for truth and trust.





“This attack is not the first time. It has been done to the people who stand because the society is facing this kind of challenge”, a supporter, Bilal Goronyo wrote on Facebook.

Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the incident.

The spokesman, ASP Muhammad Sadiq said the robbery attempt was thwarted by the swift response of the joint metropolitan Police Patrol.

Sadiq noted that an investigation had commenced and assured that operatives were on the trail of the gang.

“The command also calls for calm and enjoins residents of Sokoto to promptly tender any useful information that could speed up the arrest of the perpetrators or help the ongoing investigation”, he said.