A lawmaker presenting Epe Constituency, Lagos State, Hon. Wale Raji has condemned incessant building collapse in some parts of the country, just as he condoled with the victims of Itafaaji, Lagos and that of Molete, Ibadan, Oyo State.

While thanking God that the Ibadan collapsed building did not record any casualty, Raji said he was saddened by that of Itafaaji Lagos, which left school children dead.

He called on governments at all levels to conduct proper investigations on the buildings to forestall future recurrence.

Raji, who has visited the Lagos Island site said: ‘’I am extremely saddened by the incidents and I symapathise with the affected families. May Almighty God strengthen them at this trying period. I urge every resident to show spirit of compassion inherent in our community.”

He also condoled with the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, calling on officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency to take their official assignment seriously and disallow some unscrupulous element in the profession.

He enjoined members of the community to join hands with the state government in its bid to mark or demolish distressed buildings across the state, ”members of the public should see this as a collective responsibility that requires cooperation as well as prompt and accurate information sharing so that we don’t keep jeopardizing innocent lives, Let’s join hands to reduce fatalities and lessen attendant trauma of the incident.