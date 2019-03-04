



Late former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, has forfeited six properties and about $1 million to the Federal Government after his company was convicted.

Justice Okon Abang on Monday ordered the forfeitures after a plea bargain entered by the company linked with the former Airforce boss, Iyalikem Nigeria Ltd, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Badeh was on July 4 re-arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on amended 14-count charges bordering on criminal breach of trust, abuse of office and money laundering valued at N3.9bn, alongside Iyalikam Nigeria Limited, a company believed to be linked with him. He was initially arraigned in March, 2016 on 10-count charges.