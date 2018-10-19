



The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it has deployed a special squad to tackle the unending gridlock that has locked down Apapa and other areas of Lagos.

The persistent lockdown has made observers to question the ability of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration, to handle the log-jam, which has lingered for years.

The state government has made declarations from time to time on handling the situation but the problem keeps getting worse, compounding the problems of Nigeria’s commercial hub.

The Public Relations Officer of LASTMA, Mr Hassan Mahmoud, told a NAN correspondent on Friday in Lagos that the management of LASTMA deployed the special squad to work with a taskforce already handling the traffic.

Mahmoud said that more officers from other zonal operations of LASTMA had also been deployed to team up with others managing traffic in the Apapa axis.

“We have dedicated more patrol vehicles and also deployed men from other zones to team up with our men working in that axis.

“We have been monitoring the situation. The special squad will join and assist them over the weekend to see how they can create a corridor for motorists and other road users so that they can have access to their destinations.

“We are also holding strategic meeting today to deliberate on how best to solve the situation around Apapa and other parts of the metropolis so that motorists can have it easy on the roads.”

The spokesman assured that LASTMA was doing its best to handle the situation, advising motorists to know that many road constructions and rehabilitations were ongoing in the state.

He pleaded with the general public and motorists to cooperate with traffic managers, deployed to areas experiencing gridlocks.

“With the deployment of the special squad over the weekend and with the cooperation of motorists and the general public, we strongly hope that the gridlock will be reduced significantly across the state.

“We will not shy away from our responsibility and duty. We will continue to do our by working round the clock to tackle the gridlock,” he added.

He, however, blamed indiscriminate parking of trucks on highways for the persistent log-jam.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Ambode had visited Apapa in August and they constituted a taskforce, comprising LASTMA, Federal Road Safety Corps, the police and other security agencies but the problem has persisted.