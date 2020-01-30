<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Three patients have tested positive to the killer Lassa fever virus in Rivers State. This was confirmed from the sample made available to the state Ministry of Health.

Dr. Chinwe Atata, director of Planning, Research and Statistics of the Ministry of Health, disclosed that from the suspected cases that were being investigated in the state.

“We have received preliminary confirmation that three (3) of the samples tested positive to Lassa virus. The Rivers State Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) had earlier commenced pro-active effort for containment of the outbreak”.

Atata, however, assured that all hands were on deck for facility decontamination, line-listing, presumptive prophylaxis and surveillance to ensure public health safety and security.

According to her, the state has procured large quantities of anti-viral agents, isolation centres have been designated and were being set up across the teaching hospitals in case of any eventuality.

“Let me assure you that all hands are on deck to ensure rapid containment of the outbreak. There is, therefore, no cause for alarm as all cases are being managed with expertise according to the standard protocol for containment.





“We will update you regularly on further development if any. I will continue to reiterate that in view of the prevailing upsurge of Lassa fever cases in the country, all health service centres have been advised to maintain simple triage system for all patients and uphold standard infection prevention principles required for service delivery,” she said.

She advised the public to continue all necessary preventive measures under the circumstances, adding that it was important to remind the public that Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus.

“The reservoir of the virus is the Multi-Mammate rat and transmission could be from rodents-to-humans and also by ingestion of food and materials contaminated by infected rodent excreta or urine”, she said it could also be from human-to-human by direct contact with infected blood, tissues, secretions or excretions of infected humans.”

Atata enjoined the general public to promote good “community hygiene” to prevent rodents from entering homes: Keep food and water covered to prevent contamination by rat, Store grains and other foodstuffs in rodents-proof containers, Dispose garbage far from the home and maintain clean households and do not dry food items in open places.