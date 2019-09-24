<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Benue State government has confirmed the death of one person as a result of the outbreak of Viral Hemorrhagic Fever, popularly known as Lassa Fever.

It also noted that the state has recorded one index case of Lassa Fever, bringing the total number of deaths recorded nationwide to 17 persons, while index cases have risen to 61.

This was contained in the statement signed by Dr. Sunday Ongbagbo on behalf the state Commissioner of Health and Human Services and issued to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday.

Daily Independent gathered that the ministry was, however, yet to disclose the contact area, a situation which our sources at the ministry said is aimed at checking a panic situation in the state.

The statement partly read: “This is to alert members of the public that there is an outbreak of Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (Lassa Fever) in the neighbouring states of Taraba, Nasarawa and Plateau, among the 19 states of the Federation since August, 2019, to date.

“So far, 60 confirmed cases with 16 deaths have been recorded nationally.

“Benue has confirmed one index case as at September 14, 2019, with one death. The combined surveillance team has already visited to comb the (affected) area for contact tracing.”

The ministry also assured the public that “Surveillance team from the state Ministry of Health (SMoH) are on the field to comb the area (health facility, residence of index cases and office environment.)”

While the ministry has embarked on an awareness campaign drive, it has informed members of the public about the disease, mode of transmission and prevention.

The ministry also advised members of the public to keep vigil and report any person suspected to be sick from exposure with symptoms of Lassa Fever.

It further assured the public of government’s effort to contain the outbreak among them the availability of drugs, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), personal, even as it has dedicated the Benue State University Teaching (BSUTH), Makurdi, as well as the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Makurdi, for medical attention.