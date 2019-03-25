<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Lagos State Management Agency (LASEMA) has said that no one was trapped in the rubbles of the two-storey building that collapsed in Lagos on Monday afternoon.

Newsmen reported earlier that the two-storey building collapsed midday on Lagos Island.

According to the Lagos State Management Agency (LASEMA) occupants of the collapsed building have been exiting all apartments and shops attached to the building after the building was marked for demolition last week Friday.

According to an eyewitness account, few people were still moving their property when the building caved in.

The eyewitness also said those who got injured in the process have been taken to the hospital.

It was also gathered that security operatives and emergency workers have arrived at the scene to ensure others residents are safe and that the rubles are disposed of properly.

The Lagos State Government in a tweet also confirmed that all occupants had been evacuated from the building before it caved in.

The tweet reads: “A three-storey building collapsed at about 1.10 pm today at 50, Kakawa Street, Lagos Island.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the building had been noticed to be defective and all occupants had been evacuated from the building.”

This will be the third building to collapse in the state in two weeks.